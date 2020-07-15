Amenities

4371 Aspen Drive Available 09/18/20 FANTASTIC BACKYARD! VAULTED CEILINGS! - Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and entryway. Custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept makes for a great entertaining space! Hardwood floors throughout main floor. Master suite is on the main floor. Two bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. In the basement you will find a large living space with a walk-out to the backyard, a bathroom, and an additional bedroom. Lots of extra storage! Great patio space off the basement and deck off the living room! Two car garage, large fully fenced backyard.



AVAILABLE: SEPTEMBER 18TH

RENT: $1,850

SECURITY DEPOSIT:

PETS: UPON APPROVAL

CONTACT: 785-477-4160



(RLNE5093934)