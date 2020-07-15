All apartments in Pottawatomie County
4371 Aspen Drive

4371 Aspen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4371 Aspen Dr, Pottawatomie County, KS 66502

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4371 Aspen Drive Available 09/18/20 FANTASTIC BACKYARD! VAULTED CEILINGS! - Beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and entryway. Custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept makes for a great entertaining space! Hardwood floors throughout main floor. Master suite is on the main floor. Two bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. In the basement you will find a large living space with a walk-out to the backyard, a bathroom, and an additional bedroom. Lots of extra storage! Great patio space off the basement and deck off the living room! Two car garage, large fully fenced backyard.

AVAILABLE: SEPTEMBER 18TH
RENT: $1,850
SECURITY DEPOSIT:
PETS: UPON APPROVAL
CONTACT: 785-477-4160

(RLNE5093934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 Aspen Drive have any available units?
4371 Aspen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pottawatomie County, KS.
What amenities does 4371 Aspen Drive have?
Some of 4371 Aspen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4371 Aspen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4371 Aspen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 Aspen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4371 Aspen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4371 Aspen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4371 Aspen Drive offers parking.
Does 4371 Aspen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4371 Aspen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 Aspen Drive have a pool?
No, 4371 Aspen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4371 Aspen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4371 Aspen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 Aspen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4371 Aspen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4371 Aspen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4371 Aspen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
