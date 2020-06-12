All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 950 Mission.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
950 Mission
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM

950 Mission

950 Mission Avenue · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

950 Mission Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
Northview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 950 Mission · Avail. Aug 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
950 Mission Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom duplex with huge back yard in excellent location! Virtual Showings Available - Unit can be rented with property next door. (948 Mission)

Rent: $750
(trash, sewer, and water included in rent price)
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Duplex
Parking in driveway/street
Washer & Dryer Included

$100 off first full month's rent and $100 grocery gift card upon move in

Interior Amenities: Duplex for rent in a quiet neighborhood on the east side of Manhattan. Living room features an open floor plan, and large front window that allows generous natural light. The kitchen features abundant cabinet space and refrigerator, glass top electric stove/oven. A bar separates the kitchen and living room, while leaving both open for excellent entertaining opportunity. Also in the large kitchen is a closed featuring stackable washer and dryer. The 2 bedrooms are large and offer generous closet space. Carpet in living room and bedrooms, linoleum in kitchen and bath.

Exterior Amenities: Back Patio. Large back yard! Off street parking in driveway. Located on the East side of Manhattan close to shopping, restaurants and within walking distance of Eisenhower Middle School.

Others: No pets allowed. No smoking inside the unit. All electric, no natural Gas. Trash, Water, and Sewer included in rent price!

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4982491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Mission have any available units?
950 Mission has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Mission have?
Some of 950 Mission's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Mission currently offering any rent specials?
950 Mission isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Mission pet-friendly?
No, 950 Mission is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 950 Mission offer parking?
Yes, 950 Mission does offer parking.
Does 950 Mission have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Mission offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Mission have a pool?
No, 950 Mission does not have a pool.
Does 950 Mission have accessible units?
No, 950 Mission does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Mission have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Mission does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 950 Mission?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity