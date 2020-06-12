Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

950 Mission Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom duplex with huge back yard in excellent location! Virtual Showings Available - Unit can be rented with property next door. (948 Mission)



Rent: $750

(trash, sewer, and water included in rent price)

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1

Duplex

Parking in driveway/street

Washer & Dryer Included



$100 off first full month's rent and $100 grocery gift card upon move in



Interior Amenities: Duplex for rent in a quiet neighborhood on the east side of Manhattan. Living room features an open floor plan, and large front window that allows generous natural light. The kitchen features abundant cabinet space and refrigerator, glass top electric stove/oven. A bar separates the kitchen and living room, while leaving both open for excellent entertaining opportunity. Also in the large kitchen is a closed featuring stackable washer and dryer. The 2 bedrooms are large and offer generous closet space. Carpet in living room and bedrooms, linoleum in kitchen and bath.



Exterior Amenities: Back Patio. Large back yard! Off street parking in driveway. Located on the East side of Manhattan close to shopping, restaurants and within walking distance of Eisenhower Middle School.



Others: No pets allowed. No smoking inside the unit. All electric, no natural Gas. Trash, Water, and Sewer included in rent price!



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4982491)