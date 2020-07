Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house in the heart of Manhattan only 3 and a half blocks from campus.



Prime Location: Charming, naturally well-lit 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This house has 3 bedrooms on the main floor and one large bedroom downstairs. The downstairs also features a small kitchenette even though there is a full kitchen upstairs. This is a wonderful home with a backyard, off street parking, and on-site laundry. Pet friendly. One month security deposit. Utilities not included. Call Marcel at 785-274-9348 for more info or to schedule a showing.