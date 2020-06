Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

914 Osage Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly with a Fence! - Beautiful woodwork and large living area in this 4 bedroom 2 bath property. Laundry on site, dishwasher in kitchen and a pet friendly* Fenced in yard, parking in the back. Owner does the yard, you take care of the utilities.

call for a showing today. 785-587-4100

www.aggietown.net

*breed restrictions apply. Extra rent and extra deposit required.



(RLNE3815400)