Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:42 AM

830 Laramie St.

830 Laramie Street · (785) 236-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

830 Laramie Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
East Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 830 Laramie St. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
830 Laramie St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bathrooms + Washer/Dryer In Unit + Off-Street Parking! Available August 1st! - Huge house with two separate living units with plenty of space to hang out and relax. Two kitchens, two sets of washer and dryer, plus off-street parking behind the property. Only a short drive away from downtown shopping and dining centers!

Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!

*Per Manhattan city regulations there is a limit of 4 unrelated persons that may reside in a property.

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because.
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE5478817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Laramie St. have any available units?
830 Laramie St. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Laramie St. have?
Some of 830 Laramie St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Laramie St. currently offering any rent specials?
830 Laramie St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Laramie St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Laramie St. is pet friendly.
Does 830 Laramie St. offer parking?
Yes, 830 Laramie St. does offer parking.
Does 830 Laramie St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Laramie St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Laramie St. have a pool?
No, 830 Laramie St. does not have a pool.
Does 830 Laramie St. have accessible units?
No, 830 Laramie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Laramie St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Laramie St. has units with dishwashers.
