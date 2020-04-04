Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

830 Laramie St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bathrooms + Washer/Dryer In Unit + Off-Street Parking! Available August 1st! - Huge house with two separate living units with plenty of space to hang out and relax. Two kitchens, two sets of washer and dryer, plus off-street parking behind the property. Only a short drive away from downtown shopping and dining centers!



Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!



*Per Manhattan city regulations there is a limit of 4 unrelated persons that may reside in a property.



****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



Our residents love us because.

-24 Hour Professional Maintenance

-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours

-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online



Come see the difference at American Property Services!



