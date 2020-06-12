All apartments in Manhattan
825 Harris

825 Harris Avenue · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 Harris Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 825 Harris · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Charmer with Generous Bonus Space and Garage, Close to KSU Westside. Schedule your Virtual Tour Today! - Rent: $1,695
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Washer/Dryer: Hookups Included
1-Car Garage
Pet-Friendly

Interior Amenities: This 4-bedroom, 2-bath has tons of charm! Features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with all appliances including refrigerator with ice maker, oven/stove, dishwasher, and microwave, and washer/dryer hookups. Four bedrooms are on the main level with 2 bonus rooms and a second living area in the basement.

Exterior Amenities: Large deck. Large front yard. 1-car garage. Off-street parking. Easy walk to the westside of KSU campus.

Other: Maximum of 2 pets allowed. Non-aggressive dog breeds only. $500 refundable pet deposit. $50 monthly fee per pet. No smoking in home or garage. Residents are wholly responsible for Electric, Gas, and Water. Trash is billed to residents at a fixed monthly rate of $25. Offering a 14 month lease.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is the property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupants at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan Codes. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. website at advancedpropmanagement.com.

(RLNE5463144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Harris have any available units?
825 Harris has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Harris have?
Some of 825 Harris's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Harris currently offering any rent specials?
825 Harris isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Harris pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Harris is pet friendly.
Does 825 Harris offer parking?
Yes, 825 Harris does offer parking.
Does 825 Harris have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Harris offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Harris have a pool?
No, 825 Harris does not have a pool.
Does 825 Harris have accessible units?
No, 825 Harris does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Harris have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Harris has units with dishwashers.
