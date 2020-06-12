825 Harris

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charmer with Generous Bonus Space and Garage, Close to KSU Westside. Schedule your Virtual Tour Today! - Rent: $1,695

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

Washer/Dryer: Hookups Included

1-Car Garage

Pet-Friendly



Interior Amenities: This 4-bedroom, 2-bath has tons of charm! Features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with all appliances including refrigerator with ice maker, oven/stove, dishwasher, and microwave, and washer/dryer hookups. Four bedrooms are on the main level with 2 bonus rooms and a second living area in the basement.



Exterior Amenities: Large deck. Large front yard. 1-car garage. Off-street parking. Easy walk to the westside of KSU campus.



Other: Maximum of 2 pets allowed. Non-aggressive dog breeds only. $500 refundable pet deposit. $50 monthly fee per pet. No smoking in home or garage. Residents are wholly responsible for Electric, Gas, and Water. Trash is billed to residents at a fixed monthly rate of $25. Offering a 14 month lease.



Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan Codes.



