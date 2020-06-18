820 N Manhattan Ave #4D

Amenities

JULY RENT FREE! Luxury Condo ~ Across from KSU College of Business - *July rent-free with a 12-month lease, move in by 7/1/20!*



Breathtaking custom-appointed luxury condo across the street from KSU and Aggieville. Gated parking with the safest and most convenient location in Manhattan. Beautiful custom kitchen with rustic alder cabinets, granite tops, and stainless appliances. Custom lighting compliments industrial - style exposed ductwork and concrete. Extreme attention to detail makes this one of the finest units in this fully secured, vehicle and pedestrian gated property. Maintenance free living makes this the perfect home for your student(s) or soldier. Live off base in the middle of Aggieville and experience what Manhattan has to offer from shops to restaurants and parks all within walking distance.



Tenant Responsible for Gas, Water, Electric

HOA Provides: Trash



Pet-Friendly Upon Approval

Additional $50/month with pet

Refundable pet deposit required



No Dogs Allowed



