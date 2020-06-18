All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

820 N Manhattan Ave #4D

820 North Manhattan Avenue · (785) 539-2300 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 820 N. Manhattan Ave. #4D · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
JULY RENT FREE! Luxury Condo ~ Across from KSU College of Business - *July rent-free with a 12-month lease, move in by 7/1/20!*

Breathtaking custom-appointed luxury condo across the street from KSU and Aggieville. Gated parking with the safest and most convenient location in Manhattan. Beautiful custom kitchen with rustic alder cabinets, granite tops, and stainless appliances. Custom lighting compliments industrial - style exposed ductwork and concrete. Extreme attention to detail makes this one of the finest units in this fully secured, vehicle and pedestrian gated property. Maintenance free living makes this the perfect home for your student(s) or soldier. Live off base in the middle of Aggieville and experience what Manhattan has to offer from shops to restaurants and parks all within walking distance.

Tenant Responsible for Gas, Water, Electric
HOA Provides: Trash

Pet-Friendly Upon Approval
Additional $50/month with pet
Refundable pet deposit required

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4703072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D have any available units?
820 N Manhattan Ave #4D has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D have?
Some of 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D currently offering any rent specials?
820 N Manhattan Ave #4D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D is pet friendly.
Does 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D offer parking?
Yes, 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D does offer parking.
Does 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D have a pool?
No, 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D does not have a pool.
Does 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D have accessible units?
No, 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D does not have accessible units.
Does 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 N Manhattan Ave #4D does not have units with dishwashers.
