Amenities
817 Thurston St. Available 08/01/20 Huge 4 Bedroom Duplex In a Prime Location! - This large recently renovated home features plenty of space, a full bathroom in every bedroom, and is conveniently located just blocks from Campus and Aggieville. Additional features include:
-Keyless Entry
-Pet friendly
-Off-street parking
-Central heat/AC
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Spacious living room
-Carpet and LVP throughout
-Cable ready
-Full kitchen appliances included
-Front and backyard
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.
We look forward to helping you find your new home.TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.
We look forward to helping you find your new home.
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE4597502)