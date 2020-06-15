All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 817 Thurston St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
817 Thurston St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

817 Thurston St.

817 Thurston Street · (785) 370-0162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

817 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 817 Thurston St. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
817 Thurston St. Available 08/01/20 Huge 4 Bedroom Duplex In a Prime Location! - This large recently renovated home features plenty of space, a full bathroom in every bedroom, and is conveniently located just blocks from Campus and Aggieville. Additional features include:

-Keyless Entry
-Pet friendly
-Off-street parking
-Central heat/AC
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Spacious living room
-Carpet and LVP throughout
-Cable ready
-Full kitchen appliances included
-Front and backyard

Residents are responsible for all utilities.

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4597502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Thurston St. have any available units?
817 Thurston St. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Thurston St. have?
Some of 817 Thurston St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Thurston St. currently offering any rent specials?
817 Thurston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Thurston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Thurston St. is pet friendly.
Does 817 Thurston St. offer parking?
Yes, 817 Thurston St. does offer parking.
Does 817 Thurston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Thurston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Thurston St. have a pool?
No, 817 Thurston St. does not have a pool.
Does 817 Thurston St. have accessible units?
No, 817 Thurston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Thurston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Thurston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 817 Thurston St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity