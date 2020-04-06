All apartments in Manhattan
811 Ratone

811 Ratone Street · (785) 236-1988
Location

811 Ratone Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 811 Ratone · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
811 Ratone Available 06/05/20 Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Recently Updated! Available for Late June or Early July, or August! - This property includes all major kitchen appliances (fridge, oven/stove, dishwasher & microwave) plus washer & dryer! The main floor has hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen, and the two bedrooms along with ceiling fans and recessed lighting. The large basement bedroom is carpeted and has its own private bathroom. The large back yard is completely fenced-in.

**Washer/Dryer are provided, but will not be repaired or replaced by the owner if they break.

Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because.
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE5625904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Ratone have any available units?
811 Ratone has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Ratone have?
Some of 811 Ratone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Ratone currently offering any rent specials?
811 Ratone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Ratone pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Ratone is pet friendly.
Does 811 Ratone offer parking?
No, 811 Ratone does not offer parking.
Does 811 Ratone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Ratone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Ratone have a pool?
No, 811 Ratone does not have a pool.
Does 811 Ratone have accessible units?
No, 811 Ratone does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Ratone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Ratone has units with dishwashers.
