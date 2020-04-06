Amenities

811 Ratone Available 06/05/20 Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Recently Updated! Available for Late June or Early July, or August! - This property includes all major kitchen appliances (fridge, oven/stove, dishwasher & microwave) plus washer & dryer! The main floor has hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen, and the two bedrooms along with ceiling fans and recessed lighting. The large basement bedroom is carpeted and has its own private bathroom. The large back yard is completely fenced-in.



**Washer/Dryer are provided, but will not be repaired or replaced by the owner if they break.



Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!



****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



Our residents love us because.

-24 Hour Professional Maintenance

-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours

-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online



Come see the difference at American Property Services!



(RLNE5625904)