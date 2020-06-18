All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

723 Bertrand St

723 Bertrand Street · (785) 539-2300
Location

723 Bertrand Street, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 723 Bertrand · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2492 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
723 Bertrand Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! PRIME LOCATION!!! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the ward district! This home features main floor living space with large picture window, non-burnable fireplace, dining area, two great sized bedrooms, full bathroom and a spacious kitchen. BONUS room on second floor with endless possibilities! Finished basement with two spare bedrooms, both with walk-in closets! Washer and dryer included along with plenty of extra storage! Parking is a breeze with a large alley access and off street options!

*Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!*

Available: August 1, 2020
Rent: $1,500/month
Pets: Small Only
Quantity: 1

Year Built: 1940

Dwelling Type: House
Stories: 1 1/2
Basement: Yes, Full Finished
Parking: Off Street Parking

(RLNE5447050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Bertrand St have any available units?
723 Bertrand St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Bertrand St have?
Some of 723 Bertrand St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Bertrand St currently offering any rent specials?
723 Bertrand St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Bertrand St pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Bertrand St is pet friendly.
Does 723 Bertrand St offer parking?
Yes, 723 Bertrand St does offer parking.
Does 723 Bertrand St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Bertrand St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Bertrand St have a pool?
No, 723 Bertrand St does not have a pool.
Does 723 Bertrand St have accessible units?
No, 723 Bertrand St does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Bertrand St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Bertrand St has units with dishwashers.
