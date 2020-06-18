723 Bertrand St

Amenities
723 Bertrand Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! PRIME LOCATION!!! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the ward district! This home features main floor living space with large picture window, non-burnable fireplace, dining area, two great sized bedrooms, full bathroom and a spacious kitchen. BONUS room on second floor with endless possibilities! Finished basement with two spare bedrooms, both with walk-in closets! Washer and dryer included along with plenty of extra storage! Parking is a breeze with a large alley access and off street options!
*Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!*
Available: August 1, 2020
Rent: $1,500/month
Pets: Small Only
Quantity: 1
Year Built: 1940
Dwelling Type: House
Stories: 1 1/2
Basement: Yes, Full Finished
Parking: Off Street Parking
(RLNE5447050)