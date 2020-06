Amenities

716 Moro 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House 3 Blocks from Aggieville! - This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a bonus room is in the perfect location for anyone. Located just 3 blocks from Aggieville and walking distance to Kansas State University this house is a must see!



Features include:

-Restored Hardwood floors in great room and dining room

-New carpeting in all bedrooms

-Large bedroom with walk in closet

-Spacious kitchen

-Garbage Disposal and Diswhasher

-Updated bathrooms with new showers

-New luxury plank flooring in kitchen and bathrooms

-Washer and Dryer included

-Fenced in back yard

-Off street parking

-Detached garage



Residents are responsible for all utilities except for lawn care and snow removal.



TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.



We look forward to helping you find your new home.



Equal housing opportunity



