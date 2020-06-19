All apartments in Manhattan
715 Elling
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

715 Elling

715 Elling Drive · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Elling Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502
Western Lee Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 715 Elling · Avail. Jun 27

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
715 Elling Available 06/27/20 Close to Lee Elementary, great location - Monthly Rent: $1,400
Unit: Single family home
Year built: 1956
Bedrooms: 4 & 2 non conforming bedrooms in the finished basement
Baths: 2
Garage: Attached 2 car garage with opener
Sqft: 2760 sqft
Washer/Dryer- In-unit
Pets allowed: No

Interior Amenities: Beautiful home in central Manhattan, KS. Newly updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Dining room directly off of kitchen. Living room has plenty of room for your furniture! Wood burning fireplace in living room and great room in basement. Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on main floor . Basement has family room/great room, laundry room, second bathroom and 1 more conforming bedrooms with egress windows. Carpet in four bedrooms, living room and great room in basement. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room. Laminate flooring in 1 basement bedroom. Linoleum in all bathrooms.

Exterior Amenities: Located in a quiet neighborhood in Central Manhattan. 1 block from Lee Elementary school. Patio off of garage for grilling.

Other: No Pets. No smoking inside or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE2249854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Elling have any available units?
715 Elling has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Elling have?
Some of 715 Elling's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Elling currently offering any rent specials?
715 Elling isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Elling pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Elling is pet friendly.
Does 715 Elling offer parking?
Yes, 715 Elling does offer parking.
Does 715 Elling have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Elling offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Elling have a pool?
No, 715 Elling does not have a pool.
Does 715 Elling have accessible units?
No, 715 Elling does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Elling have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Elling does not have units with dishwashers.
