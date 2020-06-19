Amenities

715 Elling Available 06/27/20 Close to Lee Elementary, great location - Monthly Rent: $1,400

Unit: Single family home

Year built: 1956

Bedrooms: 4 & 2 non conforming bedrooms in the finished basement

Baths: 2

Garage: Attached 2 car garage with opener

Sqft: 2760 sqft

Washer/Dryer- In-unit

Pets allowed: No



Interior Amenities: Beautiful home in central Manhattan, KS. Newly updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Dining room directly off of kitchen. Living room has plenty of room for your furniture! Wood burning fireplace in living room and great room in basement. Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms on main floor . Basement has family room/great room, laundry room, second bathroom and 1 more conforming bedrooms with egress windows. Carpet in four bedrooms, living room and great room in basement. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining room. Laminate flooring in 1 basement bedroom. Linoleum in all bathrooms.



Exterior Amenities: Located in a quiet neighborhood in Central Manhattan. 1 block from Lee Elementary school. Patio off of garage for grilling.



Other: No Pets. No smoking inside or in garage.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



