714 Midland Ave. Available 08/03/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Don't miss your chance to view this sweet home located in a quiet neighborhood in Manhattan. This property is sure to go quick with such a great location. New to the market, this property includes:



-All Kitchen Appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher,etc)

-Hardwood in living room/bedrooms

-Tile/Laminate in kitchen and bathrooms

-Huge backyard partially fenced!

-Back Patio

-Very spacious bedrooms

-On/Off street parking

-W/D included

-Ceiling Fans

-Central Heating and Cooling

-Pet Friendly



Residents at this property are responsible for all utilities. At such an affordable price, this property is sure to lease quickly!



To schedule a private tour, please email us at leasing@frontiermhk.com or give our office a call at 785-370-0162.



Equal Housing Opportunity



