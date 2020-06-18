Amenities
714 Midland Ave. Available 08/03/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Don't miss your chance to view this sweet home located in a quiet neighborhood in Manhattan. This property is sure to go quick with such a great location. New to the market, this property includes:
-All Kitchen Appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher,etc)
-Hardwood in living room/bedrooms
-Tile/Laminate in kitchen and bathrooms
-Huge backyard partially fenced!
-Back Patio
-Very spacious bedrooms
-On/Off street parking
-W/D included
-Ceiling Fans
-Central Heating and Cooling
-Pet Friendly
Residents at this property are responsible for all utilities. At such an affordable price, this property is sure to lease quickly!
To schedule a private tour, please email us at leasing@frontiermhk.com or give our office a call at 785-370-0162.
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE5427858)