Manhattan, KS
714 Midland Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

714 Midland Ave.

714 Midland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

714 Midland Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
Western Lee Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
714 Midland Ave. Available 08/03/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Don't miss your chance to view this sweet home located in a quiet neighborhood in Manhattan. This property is sure to go quick with such a great location. New to the market, this property includes:

-All Kitchen Appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher,etc)
-Hardwood in living room/bedrooms
-Tile/Laminate in kitchen and bathrooms
-Huge backyard partially fenced!
-Back Patio
-Very spacious bedrooms
-On/Off street parking
-W/D included
-Ceiling Fans
-Central Heating and Cooling
-Pet Friendly

Residents at this property are responsible for all utilities. At such an affordable price, this property is sure to lease quickly!

To schedule a private tour, please email us at leasing@frontiermhk.com or give our office a call at 785-370-0162.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5427858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Midland Ave. have any available units?
714 Midland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Midland Ave. have?
Some of 714 Midland Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Midland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
714 Midland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Midland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Midland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 714 Midland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 714 Midland Ave. does offer parking.
Does 714 Midland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Midland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Midland Ave. have a pool?
No, 714 Midland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 714 Midland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 714 Midland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Midland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Midland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
