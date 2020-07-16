Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

712 Oakbrook Pl Available 08/06/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care/Snow & Trash Provided! - This property includes all major kitchen appliances, granite countertops, AND washer/dryer! The living room is tied together with an electric fireplace that is perfect for these winter months. Speaking of winter, keep your vehicle out of the weather with the attached garage. Kick back on the private back deck with access from the living room. The fully finished basement offers the perfect spot for entertainment and relaxation.



**TENANT Utilities: All Electric unit + Water. Owner/HOA: Covers Trash and Yard Maintenance except for dog waste..



**Swimming Pool usage through Lee Mill Village HOA is included also.



****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



Our residents love us because….

-24 Hour Professional Maintenance

-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours

-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online



Come see the difference at American Property Services!



