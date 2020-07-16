All apartments in Manhattan
712 Oakbrook Pl
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

712 Oakbrook Pl

712 Oakbrook Place · No Longer Available
Location

712 Oakbrook Place, Manhattan, KS 66503

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
712 Oakbrook Pl Available 08/06/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care/Snow & Trash Provided! - This property includes all major kitchen appliances, granite countertops, AND washer/dryer! The living room is tied together with an electric fireplace that is perfect for these winter months. Speaking of winter, keep your vehicle out of the weather with the attached garage. Kick back on the private back deck with access from the living room. The fully finished basement offers the perfect spot for entertainment and relaxation.

**TENANT Utilities: All Electric unit + Water. Owner/HOA: Covers Trash and Yard Maintenance except for dog waste..

**Swimming Pool usage through Lee Mill Village HOA is included also.

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because….
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE5360044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Oakbrook Pl have any available units?
712 Oakbrook Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Oakbrook Pl have?
Some of 712 Oakbrook Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Oakbrook Pl currently offering any rent specials?
712 Oakbrook Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Oakbrook Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Oakbrook Pl is pet friendly.
Does 712 Oakbrook Pl offer parking?
Yes, 712 Oakbrook Pl offers parking.
Does 712 Oakbrook Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Oakbrook Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Oakbrook Pl have a pool?
Yes, 712 Oakbrook Pl has a pool.
Does 712 Oakbrook Pl have accessible units?
No, 712 Oakbrook Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Oakbrook Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Oakbrook Pl has units with dishwashers.
