Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

629 Thurston St. Available 08/01/20 $199/Bedroom Deposit Special! Newer Flooring + Washer/Dryer Included + Off-Street Parking! Available August 1st! - Cozy 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit with a centrally located living room and kitchen which comes with all appliances included. Newer luxury vinyl flooring throughout the whole unit. Enjoy the ease of off-street parking.



*The health and safety of our residents, prospective residents and employees is of the utmost importance. Due to COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending in-home showings. However, we do have pre-recorded videos available upon request.



****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



(RLNE4697289)