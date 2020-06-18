All apartments in Manhattan
629 Thurston St.

629 Thurston Street · No Longer Available
Location

629 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
Goodnow Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
629 Thurston St. Available 08/01/20 $199/Bedroom Deposit Special! Newer Flooring + Washer/Dryer Included + Off-Street Parking! Available August 1st! - Cozy 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom unit with a centrally located living room and kitchen which comes with all appliances included. Newer luxury vinyl flooring throughout the whole unit. Enjoy the ease of off-street parking.

*The health and safety of our residents, prospective residents and employees is of the utmost importance. Due to COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending in-home showings. However, we do have pre-recorded videos available upon request.

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because.
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE4697289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Thurston St. have any available units?
629 Thurston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Thurston St. have?
Some of 629 Thurston St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Thurston St. currently offering any rent specials?
629 Thurston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Thurston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Thurston St. is pet friendly.
Does 629 Thurston St. offer parking?
Yes, 629 Thurston St. does offer parking.
Does 629 Thurston St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 Thurston St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Thurston St. have a pool?
No, 629 Thurston St. does not have a pool.
Does 629 Thurston St. have accessible units?
No, 629 Thurston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Thurston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Thurston St. has units with dishwashers.
