613 Northfield Rd

Amenities
4 Bedroom Home Available June 1st!! - Very open and spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath!
This home in a great location only a few blocks from several schools, parks, restaurants, and shopping on the East side of Manhattan!
The home has a lot of special features like:
- Attached garage & off the street parking!
-Front and back yard patios with a back yard and view of a pond! (with permission, you can add a rentable fence for your pet)
-Washer/Dryer Hookups
-Plenty of Storage throughout the home
-Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom
-His and Her Sinks in Guest Bathroom
-Updated cabinets and counter tops in kitchen
-Updated flooring throughout the home
-Large home yard and set up with Sprinkler system
(RLNE4589325)