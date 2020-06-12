All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

613 Northfield Rd

613 Northfield Road · (785) 556-0080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

613 Northfield Road, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 613 Northfield Rd · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home Available June 1st!! - Very open and spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath!

This home in a great location only a few blocks from several schools, parks, restaurants, and shopping on the East side of Manhattan!

The home has a lot of special features like:

- Attached garage & off the street parking!
-Front and back yard patios with a back yard and view of a pond! (with permission, you can add a rentable fence for your pet)
-Washer/Dryer Hookups
-Plenty of Storage throughout the home
-Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom
-His and Her Sinks in Guest Bathroom
-Updated cabinets and counter tops in kitchen
-Updated flooring throughout the home
-Large home yard and set up with Sprinkler system

(RLNE4589325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Northfield Rd have any available units?
613 Northfield Rd has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Northfield Rd have?
Some of 613 Northfield Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Northfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
613 Northfield Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Northfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 Northfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 613 Northfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 613 Northfield Rd does offer parking.
Does 613 Northfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Northfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Northfield Rd have a pool?
No, 613 Northfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 613 Northfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 613 Northfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Northfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Northfield Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
