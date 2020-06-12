613 Northfield Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

4 Bedroom Home Available June 1st!! - Very open and spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath!



This home in a great location only a few blocks from several schools, parks, restaurants, and shopping on the East side of Manhattan!



The home has a lot of special features like:



- Attached garage & off the street parking!

-Front and back yard patios with a back yard and view of a pond! (with permission, you can add a rentable fence for your pet)

-Washer/Dryer Hookups

-Plenty of Storage throughout the home

-Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom

-His and Her Sinks in Guest Bathroom

-Updated cabinets and counter tops in kitchen

-Updated flooring throughout the home

-Large home yard and set up with Sprinkler system



(RLNE4589325)