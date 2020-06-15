Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

514 Fremont St. Available 08/01/20 Now Leasing for Next School Year! - If you're looking for your next rental look no further! This awesome 6 bedroom unit has all the features you could want and more. With such a great location, this unit won't last long! Features of this property include:



-COMPLETE interior repaint as of Summer 2017

-6 spacious bedrooms

-New LVP throughout

-Washer and dryer in the unit

-Additional upstairs landing area

-Two story back patio

-Off-street parking

-Pet friendly

-Updated cabinets throughout bathrooms and kitchen



Residents are responsible for all utilities.



TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.



We look forward to helping you find your new home.



Equal Housing Opportunity



*Per Manhattan City Regulations, we are unable to sign a lease with more than 4 unrelated persons*



(RLNE3149587)