514 Fremont St. Available 08/01/20 Now Leasing for Next School Year! - If you're looking for your next rental look no further! This awesome 6 bedroom unit has all the features you could want and more. With such a great location, this unit won't last long! Features of this property include:
-COMPLETE interior repaint as of Summer 2017
-6 spacious bedrooms
-New LVP throughout
-Washer and dryer in the unit
-Additional upstairs landing area
-Two story back patio
-Off-street parking
-Pet friendly
-Updated cabinets throughout bathrooms and kitchen
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
*Per Manhattan City Regulations, we are unable to sign a lease with more than 4 unrelated persons*
