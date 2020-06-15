All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 514 Fremont St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
514 Fremont St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

514 Fremont St.

514 Fremont Street · (785) 370-0162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

514 Fremont Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
East Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 514 Fremont St. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 1948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
514 Fremont St. Available 08/01/20 Now Leasing for Next School Year! - If you're looking for your next rental look no further! This awesome 6 bedroom unit has all the features you could want and more. With such a great location, this unit won't last long! Features of this property include:

-COMPLETE interior repaint as of Summer 2017
-6 spacious bedrooms
-New LVP throughout
-Washer and dryer in the unit
-Additional upstairs landing area
-Two story back patio
-Off-street parking
-Pet friendly
-Updated cabinets throughout bathrooms and kitchen

Residents are responsible for all utilities.

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.

Equal Housing Opportunity

*Per Manhattan City Regulations, we are unable to sign a lease with more than 4 unrelated persons*

(RLNE3149587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Fremont St. have any available units?
514 Fremont St. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Fremont St. have?
Some of 514 Fremont St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Fremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
514 Fremont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Fremont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Fremont St. is pet friendly.
Does 514 Fremont St. offer parking?
Yes, 514 Fremont St. does offer parking.
Does 514 Fremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 Fremont St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Fremont St. have a pool?
No, 514 Fremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 514 Fremont St. have accessible units?
No, 514 Fremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Fremont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Fremont St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 514 Fremont St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity