512 Harland Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! CLOSE TO FORT RILEY! LARGE BASEMENT! - Beautifully maintained spacious home just off Scenic Drive. 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms with full, fully finished walk-out basement and large fenced yard. Over 1500 sq ft on each level, this home has the space you need. Master suite with private bath and walk-in closet located on opposite end of home from other two main flr bedrooms for added privacy. Large family room/rec room in lower level gives endless possibilities. Last but certainly not least is the roomy main floor laundry with built-in cubbies, cabinets and countertop space making your chores that much easier.



AVAILABLE: JULY 15, 2020

RENT: $1950

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1950

PETS: UPON APPROVAL

CONTACT: 785-477-4160



