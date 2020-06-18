All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

512 Harland Drive

512 Harland Drive · (785) 477-4160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 Harland Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503
Highland Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 512 Harland Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
512 Harland Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! CLOSE TO FORT RILEY! LARGE BASEMENT! - Beautifully maintained spacious home just off Scenic Drive. 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms with full, fully finished walk-out basement and large fenced yard. Over 1500 sq ft on each level, this home has the space you need. Master suite with private bath and walk-in closet located on opposite end of home from other two main flr bedrooms for added privacy. Large family room/rec room in lower level gives endless possibilities. Last but certainly not least is the roomy main floor laundry with built-in cubbies, cabinets and countertop space making your chores that much easier.

AVAILABLE: JULY 15, 2020
RENT: $1950
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1950
PETS: UPON APPROVAL
CONTACT: 785-477-4160

(RLNE5854944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Harland Drive have any available units?
512 Harland Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
Is 512 Harland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Harland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Harland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Harland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 512 Harland Drive offer parking?
No, 512 Harland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 512 Harland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Harland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Harland Drive have a pool?
No, 512 Harland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 Harland Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Harland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Harland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Harland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Harland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Harland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
