Manhattan, KS
512 Denison Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

512 Denison Ave

512 Denison Avenue · (785) 539-2300
Location

512 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
Eugene Field

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 512 Denison · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
512 Denison Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Perfect Location! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!*

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included, off street parking, finished basement with room for entertainment center. Great location!

Available: August 1
Rent: $1250/month
Pets: Not Allowed

Dwelling Type: House
Stories: 1
Basement: Yes, Full Finished
Parking: Off Street Parking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5483235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Denison Ave have any available units?
512 Denison Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Denison Ave have?
Some of 512 Denison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Denison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
512 Denison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Denison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 512 Denison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 512 Denison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 512 Denison Ave does offer parking.
Does 512 Denison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Denison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Denison Ave have a pool?
No, 512 Denison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 512 Denison Ave have accessible units?
No, 512 Denison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Denison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Denison Ave has units with dishwashers.
