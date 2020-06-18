512 Denison Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

512 Denison Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Perfect Location! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!*



4 bedroom, 2 bathroom in great location! Walk to class, dinner, nightlife and more! All appliances included, off street parking, finished basement with room for entertainment center. Great location!



Available: August 1

Rent: $1250/month

Pets: Not Allowed



Dwelling Type: House

Stories: 1

Basement: Yes, Full Finished

Parking: Off Street Parking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5483235)