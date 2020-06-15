Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas. This beautiful home is in a quiet neighborhood and within walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary School! This home features an over sized 2-car garage, private master suite, decorative fireplace, laundry room with utility sink, play set in the large, fenced-in backyard, and an abundance of storage! Quick access to Ft. Riley's east gate via Scenic Dr.



**Co-signers not allowed per homeowners request



**Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!



***This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



Our residents love us because.

-24 Hour Professional Maintenance

-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours

-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online



Come see the difference at American Property Services!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4844683)