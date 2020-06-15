All apartments in Manhattan
3434 Chimney Rock Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3434 Chimney Rock Rd

3434 Chimney Rock Road · (785) 236-1988
Location

3434 Chimney Rock Road, Manhattan, KS 66503
Overlook

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3434 Chimney Rock Rd · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2836 sqft

Amenities

3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas. This beautiful home is in a quiet neighborhood and within walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary School! This home features an over sized 2-car garage, private master suite, decorative fireplace, laundry room with utility sink, play set in the large, fenced-in backyard, and an abundance of storage! Quick access to Ft. Riley's east gate via Scenic Dr.

**Co-signers not allowed per homeowners request

**Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!

***This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because.
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4844683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 Chimney Rock Rd have any available units?
3434 Chimney Rock Rd has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 Chimney Rock Rd have?
Some of 3434 Chimney Rock Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 Chimney Rock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3434 Chimney Rock Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 Chimney Rock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 Chimney Rock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3434 Chimney Rock Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3434 Chimney Rock Rd does offer parking.
Does 3434 Chimney Rock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 Chimney Rock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 Chimney Rock Rd have a pool?
No, 3434 Chimney Rock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3434 Chimney Rock Rd have accessible units?
No, 3434 Chimney Rock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 Chimney Rock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 Chimney Rock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
