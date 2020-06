Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel basketball court

3312 Frontier Circle Available 07/03/20 3D Tour Available- West Side Home With Gorgeous Walk Out To Fenced In Yard! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.com/share/collection/7lwmH?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=1



NEAR CICO PARK... this lovely ranch style home is located on a shaded and quiet cul-de-sac! Newer interior paint! Newer carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in spacious living/dining area and oversized (some newer) windows for tons of natural light! Kitchen has newer appliances & newly painted cabinets for a modern feel. The kitchen accesses the deck and beautiful, mature, professionally landscaped fenced backyard with sprinkler system. Master has a half bath. The basement is mostly finished with front steps new in 2016. Oversized one car garage with storage closet and shelving.



**Owner responsible for turn on and turn off of irrigation. Residents are responsible for maintaining yard and running lawn irrigation.



**No Co-signers allowed per owners request



