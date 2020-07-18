Amenities
325 Highland Ridge Dr Available 07/21/20 Quality Home Management - Schedule a showing: www.qhmks.com/vacancies/
Exceptional newer home in a great neighborhood. Wonderful open floor plan. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has so much to offer. Large master suite with gorgeous bath. Double vanity sinks in master and walk in closet. Tons of storage space. A must see!!. Fenced in backyard and located conveniently to Ft.Riley.
Tenant Services: online application, digital lease agreement, pay rent online, fast response to online maintenance request using your phone, tablet or computer. You will never have to wait long for a response.
Application: www.QHMKS.com
(RLNE5899907)