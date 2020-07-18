All apartments in Manhattan
325 Highland Ridge Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

325 Highland Ridge Dr

325 Highland Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503
Highland Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
online portal
325 Highland Ridge Dr Available 07/21/20 Quality Home Management - Schedule a showing: www.qhmks.com/vacancies/

Exceptional newer home in a great neighborhood. Wonderful open floor plan. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has so much to offer. Large master suite with gorgeous bath. Double vanity sinks in master and walk in closet. Tons of storage space. A must see!!. Fenced in backyard and located conveniently to Ft.Riley.

Tenant Services: online application, digital lease agreement, pay rent online, fast response to online maintenance request using your phone, tablet or computer. You will never have to wait long for a response.

Application: www.QHMKS.com

(RLNE5899907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

