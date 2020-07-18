Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage online portal

325 Highland Ridge Dr Available 07/21/20 Quality Home Management - Schedule a showing: www.qhmks.com/vacancies/



Exceptional newer home in a great neighborhood. Wonderful open floor plan. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has so much to offer. Large master suite with gorgeous bath. Double vanity sinks in master and walk in closet. Tons of storage space. A must see!!. Fenced in backyard and located conveniently to Ft.Riley.



Tenant Services: online application, digital lease agreement, pay rent online, fast response to online maintenance request using your phone, tablet or computer. You will never have to wait long for a response.



Application: www.QHMKS.com



(RLNE5899907)