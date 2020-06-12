All apartments in Manhattan
312 Brookway Drive

312 Brookway Drive · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 Brookway Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502
Brookfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Brookway Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
312 Brookway Drive Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom home Move In August 7th! $25 off per month for military lease -
Current Rent: $1,395.00
Unit: Single Family Home
Year built: 2006
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Garage: Attached, 2 car garage
Sqft: 1,628
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Pets Allowed: Yes

Interior Amenities: Located in a quiet neighborhood on east side of Manhattan, KS, this single family home for rent has a lot to offer and has a lot of updates! Biggest 3 bedroom on the block! Open floor plan! The kitchen features updated hardwood cabinets, pantry, center island, beautiful tile back splash and all appliances! Dining room directly off of kitchen features large window for natural light. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Living room is very spacious and features vaulted ceilings! Master suite features a HUGE walk-in closet with lots of shelving and the large bathroom features a double sink vanity, a soaking tub and a stand alone shower. Both guest bedroom are spacious. Ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom. Beautiful high end dark wood laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room, living room and hallway. Ceramic tile in both bathrooms, foyer and laundry room. Carpet in all bedrooms.

Exterior Amenities: Located on a corner lot. Patio off of dining room in back yard.

Other: Max of 2 pets allowed. Non aggressive dog breeds only. Max weight of 75 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit. No smoking in the home or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes. Residents are responsible for all utilities.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format:APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com or www.rentadvanced.com

(RLNE1858926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Brookway Drive have any available units?
312 Brookway Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Brookway Drive have?
Some of 312 Brookway Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Brookway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Brookway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Brookway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Brookway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 312 Brookway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 312 Brookway Drive does offer parking.
Does 312 Brookway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Brookway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Brookway Drive have a pool?
No, 312 Brookway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 Brookway Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Brookway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Brookway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Brookway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
