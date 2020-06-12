Amenities

312 Brookway Drive Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom home Move In August 7th! $25 off per month for military lease -

Current Rent: $1,395.00

Unit: Single Family Home

Year built: 2006

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: Attached, 2 car garage

Sqft: 1,628

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

Pets Allowed: Yes



Interior Amenities: Located in a quiet neighborhood on east side of Manhattan, KS, this single family home for rent has a lot to offer and has a lot of updates! Biggest 3 bedroom on the block! Open floor plan! The kitchen features updated hardwood cabinets, pantry, center island, beautiful tile back splash and all appliances! Dining room directly off of kitchen features large window for natural light. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Living room is very spacious and features vaulted ceilings! Master suite features a HUGE walk-in closet with lots of shelving and the large bathroom features a double sink vanity, a soaking tub and a stand alone shower. Both guest bedroom are spacious. Ceiling fans in living room and master bedroom. Beautiful high end dark wood laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room, living room and hallway. Ceramic tile in both bathrooms, foyer and laundry room. Carpet in all bedrooms.



Exterior Amenities: Located on a corner lot. Patio off of dining room in back yard.



Other: Max of 2 pets allowed. Non aggressive dog breeds only. Max weight of 75 lbs. $300 refundable pet deposit. No smoking in the home or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes. Residents are responsible for all utilities.



