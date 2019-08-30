All apartments in Manhattan
2901 Russel Court

2901 Russel Ct · (785) 320-7579
Location

2901 Russel Ct, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Two bedroom, two bath home featuring a master bedroom. Additional storage in entry way including coat and linen closets. Open concept with large living room and large kitchen. Walk in closet and full shower/tub in master bedroom. Second bathroom is connected to the other bedroom for convenience. Washer/dryer hook-ups along with a one car garage make this an ideal home. Home has been newly renovated with fresh paint, updated appliances, and new flooring throughout. Outside, the side patio off the living room provides the perfect place to barbeque with friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Russel Court have any available units?
2901 Russel Court has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Russel Court have?
Some of 2901 Russel Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Russel Court currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Russel Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Russel Court pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Russel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 2901 Russel Court offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Russel Court does offer parking.
Does 2901 Russel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Russel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Russel Court have a pool?
No, 2901 Russel Court does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Russel Court have accessible units?
No, 2901 Russel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Russel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Russel Court has units with dishwashers.
