2200 McDowell Ave Available 08/01/20 Incredible 3 Bedroom House in Northeast Manhattan! - Looking for a house that has plenty space and privacy? Look no further, this newly listed single-family house provides all that and much more! Features of the house include:



-Pet friendly

-Fenced in back yard

-1 car garage w/ off street parking

-Additional storage space in garage and basement

-3/4 finished basement (laundry/storage room unfinished)

-Small deck attached to back

-Spacious living room and kitchen

-Bar setup on kitchen counter-top

-All kitchen appliances included (fridge, oven, stove/range, dishwasher)

-Washer/dryer included

-Cable-ready

-Central heat/air

-Fireplace in the basement



Residents are responsible for all utilities.



