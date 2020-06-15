All apartments in Manhattan
2200 McDowell Ave
2200 McDowell Ave

2200 Mcdowell Avenue · (785) 370-0162
Location

2200 Mcdowell Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
Green Acres

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2200 McDowell Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2304 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2200 McDowell Ave Available 08/01/20 Incredible 3 Bedroom House in Northeast Manhattan! - Looking for a house that has plenty space and privacy? Look no further, this newly listed single-family house provides all that and much more! Features of the house include:

-Pet friendly
-Fenced in back yard
-1 car garage w/ off street parking
-Additional storage space in garage and basement
-3/4 finished basement (laundry/storage room unfinished)
-Small deck attached to back
-Spacious living room and kitchen
-Bar setup on kitchen counter-top
-All kitchen appliances included (fridge, oven, stove/range, dishwasher)
-Washer/dryer included
-Cable-ready
-Central heat/air
-Fireplace in the basement

Residents are responsible for all utilities.

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4233330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 McDowell Ave have any available units?
2200 McDowell Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 McDowell Ave have?
Some of 2200 McDowell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 McDowell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2200 McDowell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 McDowell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 McDowell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2200 McDowell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2200 McDowell Ave does offer parking.
Does 2200 McDowell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 McDowell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 McDowell Ave have a pool?
No, 2200 McDowell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2200 McDowell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2200 McDowell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 McDowell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 McDowell Ave has units with dishwashers.
