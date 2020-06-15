Amenities
2200 McDowell Ave Available 08/01/20 Incredible 3 Bedroom House in Northeast Manhattan! - Looking for a house that has plenty space and privacy? Look no further, this newly listed single-family house provides all that and much more! Features of the house include:
-Pet friendly
-Fenced in back yard
-1 car garage w/ off street parking
-Additional storage space in garage and basement
-3/4 finished basement (laundry/storage room unfinished)
-Small deck attached to back
-Spacious living room and kitchen
-Bar setup on kitchen counter-top
-All kitchen appliances included (fridge, oven, stove/range, dishwasher)
-Washer/dryer included
-Cable-ready
-Central heat/air
-Fireplace in the basement
Residents are responsible for all utilities.
