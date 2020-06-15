217 Ridge Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - http://3dtours.americanmhk.com/post/7KDB0/collection/7ljdS



This property has hardwood and LVP flooring throughout. It includes the refrigerator, oven/stove, AND washer and dryer! Relax in the evenings on the private back porch. The basement was just completely renovated with new LVP flooring, paint, and a remodeled bathroom!



Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!



****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



Our residents love us because.

-24 Hour Professional Maintenance

-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours

-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online



Come see the difference at American Property Services!



(RLNE5572175)