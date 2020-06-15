All apartments in Manhattan
217 Ridge Dr.

217 Ridge Drive · (785) 236-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 217 Ridge Dr. · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3D Tour Available - Garage & Off-Street Parking + Back Deck + Finished Basement! Available NOW! - 3D TOUR - http://3dtours.americanmhk.com/post/7KDB0/collection/7ljdS

This property has hardwood and LVP flooring throughout. It includes the refrigerator, oven/stove, AND washer and dryer! Relax in the evenings on the private back porch. The basement was just completely renovated with new LVP flooring, paint, and a remodeled bathroom!

Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because.
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE5572175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Ridge Dr. have any available units?
217 Ridge Dr. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Ridge Dr. have?
Some of 217 Ridge Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Ridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
217 Ridge Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Ridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Ridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 217 Ridge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 217 Ridge Dr. does offer parking.
Does 217 Ridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Ridge Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Ridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 217 Ridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 217 Ridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 217 Ridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Ridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Ridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
