Manhattan, KS
2043 College View
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2043 College View

2043 College View Road · (785) 706-1636 ext. 1
Location

2043 College View Road, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2043 College View · Avail. Aug 5

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Amenities

2043 College View Available 08/05/20 Just A Walk To K-State - Great rental! Walking distance to campus. This well-maintained 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for college students. Good size living room & kitchen - perfect for entertaining. Also comes with nice back deck, perfect for bbq outside! Washer & dryer included. Now available for rent during the 2020-2021 school year!! The Lease is hereby amended to provide that if before or during the Lease, the Manhattan Campus of Kansas State University notifies its students that on-campus classes are to be cancelled as a result of the Covid 19 epidemic (by whatever name the Covid 19 virus is known), then the Tenant may terminate the Lease by vacating the premises and within fourteen (14) days thereafter serve on the landlord a written notice of their intention to terminate the Lease, in which case the Lease terminates as of the date of vacating. Tenant shall not be financially penalized for terminating the Lease in such a manner.

(RLNE5478776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 College View have any available units?
2043 College View has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2043 College View have?
Some of 2043 College View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 College View currently offering any rent specials?
2043 College View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 College View pet-friendly?
Yes, 2043 College View is pet friendly.
Does 2043 College View offer parking?
No, 2043 College View does not offer parking.
Does 2043 College View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2043 College View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 College View have a pool?
No, 2043 College View does not have a pool.
Does 2043 College View have accessible units?
No, 2043 College View does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 College View have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 College View does not have units with dishwashers.
