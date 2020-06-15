Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

2043 College View Available 08/05/20 Just A Walk To K-State - Great rental! Walking distance to campus. This well-maintained 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for college students. Good size living room & kitchen - perfect for entertaining. Also comes with nice back deck, perfect for bbq outside! Washer & dryer included. Now available for rent during the 2020-2021 school year!! The Lease is hereby amended to provide that if before or during the Lease, the Manhattan Campus of Kansas State University notifies its students that on-campus classes are to be cancelled as a result of the Covid 19 epidemic (by whatever name the Covid 19 virus is known), then the Tenant may terminate the Lease by vacating the premises and within fourteen (14) days thereafter serve on the landlord a written notice of their intention to terminate the Lease, in which case the Lease terminates as of the date of vacating. Tenant shall not be financially penalized for terminating the Lease in such a manner.



