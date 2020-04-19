All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 1948 Hayes Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
1948 Hayes Dr.
Last updated April 19 2020 at 4:06 PM

1948 Hayes Dr.

1948 Hayes Drive · (785) 539-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1948 Hayes Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502
Northview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1948 Hayes Dr. · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
360 VIRTUAL TOUR ~ East Side of Manhattan! Available NOW through May 26th ONLY! - TAKE THE 360 VIRTUAL TOUR: http://bit.ly/1948Hayes-360Tour

This home has all the necessary amenities, off-street parking and an attached garage. Located on the East Side of Manhattan making it easy access to Tuttle Creek Blvd/Hwy 24 and Fort Riley Blvd. Close to the Manhattan Country Club and a 4-minute drive to K-State University. Dwight D Eisenhower Middle School is just right down the road at about a 6-minute drive.

Tenant Pays for: Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, Yard
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Convenient Online options for rent, maintenance request, documentation, etc.

Washer & Dryer Hook-ups

Pet-Friendly (Additional Fees May Apply)
Rent with Pet: $1200
Refundable Pet Deposit: $600

(RLNE2783871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 Hayes Dr. have any available units?
1948 Hayes Dr. has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 Hayes Dr. have?
Some of 1948 Hayes Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 Hayes Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1948 Hayes Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 Hayes Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1948 Hayes Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1948 Hayes Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1948 Hayes Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1948 Hayes Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 Hayes Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 Hayes Dr. have a pool?
No, 1948 Hayes Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1948 Hayes Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1948 Hayes Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 Hayes Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1948 Hayes Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1948 Hayes Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity