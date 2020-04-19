1948 Hayes Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage online portal

360 VIRTUAL TOUR ~ East Side of Manhattan! Available NOW through May 26th ONLY! - TAKE THE 360 VIRTUAL TOUR: http://bit.ly/1948Hayes-360Tour



This home has all the necessary amenities, off-street parking and an attached garage. Located on the East Side of Manhattan making it easy access to Tuttle Creek Blvd/Hwy 24 and Fort Riley Blvd. Close to the Manhattan Country Club and a 4-minute drive to K-State University. Dwight D Eisenhower Middle School is just right down the road at about a 6-minute drive.



Tenant Pays for: Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, Yard

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Convenient Online options for rent, maintenance request, documentation, etc.



Washer & Dryer Hook-ups



Pet-Friendly (Additional Fees May Apply)

Rent with Pet: $1200

Refundable Pet Deposit: $600



