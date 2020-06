Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1926 Beck St Available 08/01/20 3D Tour Available- Fenced-in Yard + Garage Parking + Newer Appliances! Available August 1st! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.com/share/collection/7lwl5?fs=1&vr=1&sd=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=1



This property has newer LVP flooring throughout the living room. The kitchen includes the refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. Every room in the house has a ceiling fan. Kick back in the fenced-in back yard perfect for grilling and entertaining. There is a one-car garage as well as off-street parking in the driveway.



