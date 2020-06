Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage key fob access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

1909 Crescent Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex located in West Manhattan! - Come take a look at this incredible 2 bedroom side-by-side duplex! This pet-friendly location has everything you could ever need! This property comes ready with:



-Attached garage

-Large bar area right off of the dining room

-Galley kitchen

-Walk out deck with private backyard

-Dishwasher

-Keyless entry on door

-Washer and Dryer room

-Large basement

-Large, spacious bedrooms

-New carpet throughout

-Complete interior repaint

-New back deck as of Fall 2016

-New tile in bathroom

...and more



This location is perfect for everyone! Don't miss your chance to live in a great Manhattan apartment! Residents are responsible for all utilities. Landlord will cover lawn care and snow removal.



TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.



We look forward to helping you find your new home.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE2951545)