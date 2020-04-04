All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 1729 Casement Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
1729 Casement Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

1729 Casement Ave.

1729 Casement Road · (785) 236-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1729 Casement Road, Manhattan, KS 66502
Northview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1729 Casement Ave. · Avail. Jul 28

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1729 Casement Ave. Available 07/28/20 Fenced Yard + Off-Street Parking + Updated Kitchen! Available for August Move In! - This property sits on a large corner lot. The recently updated kitchen includes the refrigerator, microwave, and oven/stove. The living room has tons of natural light that flows in through the large windows along with hardwood flooring. There is a fenced-in section on the side of the house.

**Washer/Dryer are provided, but will not be repaired or replaced by the owner if they break.

Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because.
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE5619011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Casement Ave. have any available units?
1729 Casement Ave. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 Casement Ave. have?
Some of 1729 Casement Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Casement Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Casement Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Casement Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 Casement Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1729 Casement Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Casement Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1729 Casement Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1729 Casement Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Casement Ave. have a pool?
No, 1729 Casement Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Casement Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1729 Casement Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Casement Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1729 Casement Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1729 Casement Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity