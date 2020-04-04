Amenities

1729 Casement Ave. Available 07/28/20 Fenced Yard + Off-Street Parking + Updated Kitchen! Available for August Move In! - This property sits on a large corner lot. The recently updated kitchen includes the refrigerator, microwave, and oven/stove. The living room has tons of natural light that flows in through the large windows along with hardwood flooring. There is a fenced-in section on the side of the house.



**Washer/Dryer are provided, but will not be repaired or replaced by the owner if they break.



Hate pests? So do we! This property has free, around the clock total pest control coverage, so pests will never be a concern for you or your wallet!



