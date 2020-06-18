All apartments in Manhattan
1728 Westbank Way

1728 Westbank Way · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Westbank Way, Manhattan, KS 66503

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1728 Westbank Way Available 07/05/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom Westside Manhattan - MILITARY DISCOUNT: $50.00 OFF PER MONTH!!!
Rent: $1,800
Unit: Single Family Home
Year built: 1991
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Garage: 2 car garage with openers
Sqft.: 2942 sqft

Interior Amenities: Located on west side of Manhattan, KS in the Amanda Arnold School District, this 4 bedroom single family home for rent has lots to offer! The kitchen features a large patio door leading to back screen deck and all appliances included. The main floor living room is extremely spacious and features gas burning fireplace and custom built in shelving. Master suite is large with walk- in closets and master bathroom. There are two guest bedrooms on the main floor. Laundry room features wash/dryer (AS-IS). The basement features a large great room, a conforming bedroom, a guest bathroom, a bonus room and a large storage room. Solid surface floors throughout entire home.

Exterior Amenities: Located very close to Cico Park and many shopping/dining areas. Located in the Amanda Arnold Elementary School District. Screened deck off kitchen in back yard. Patio located under deck.

Others: Pets allowed with Owner Approval Only. Refundable Pet deposit will be required. No aggressive breeds allowed. No smoking inside home or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE4044587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Westbank Way have any available units?
1728 Westbank Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Westbank Way have?
Some of 1728 Westbank Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
Is 1728 Westbank Way currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Westbank Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Westbank Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Westbank Way is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Westbank Way offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Westbank Way does offer parking.
Does 1728 Westbank Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Westbank Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Westbank Way have a pool?
No, 1728 Westbank Way does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Westbank Way have accessible units?
No, 1728 Westbank Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Westbank Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Westbank Way does not have units with dishwashers.
