1728 Westbank Way Available 07/05/20 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom Westside Manhattan - MILITARY DISCOUNT: $50.00 OFF PER MONTH!!!

Rent: $1,800

Unit: Single Family Home

Year built: 1991

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Garage: 2 car garage with openers

Sqft.: 2942 sqft



Interior Amenities: Located on west side of Manhattan, KS in the Amanda Arnold School District, this 4 bedroom single family home for rent has lots to offer! The kitchen features a large patio door leading to back screen deck and all appliances included. The main floor living room is extremely spacious and features gas burning fireplace and custom built in shelving. Master suite is large with walk- in closets and master bathroom. There are two guest bedrooms on the main floor. Laundry room features wash/dryer (AS-IS). The basement features a large great room, a conforming bedroom, a guest bathroom, a bonus room and a large storage room. Solid surface floors throughout entire home.



Exterior Amenities: Located very close to Cico Park and many shopping/dining areas. Located in the Amanda Arnold Elementary School District. Screened deck off kitchen in back yard. Patio located under deck.



Others: Pets allowed with Owner Approval Only. Refundable Pet deposit will be required. No aggressive breeds allowed. No smoking inside home or in garage.



