1633 Fishermans Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4BR 4BA Custom Built Ranch~Pet Friendly! Available 6/1/20!!! - This beautiful 4 Bedroom 4 Bath with mother-in-law suite, ranch style home, well maintained, is located in the Daisy Meadow Subdivision at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. This home is custom built and a must see! There are TWO master bedrooms with private bathrooms boasting onyx double sink vanities. There is a large kitchen, laundry with hookups and a deck. Established Landscape. Pet Friendly!

Call 785-539-2300 today for a showing.



https://mls.ricohtours.com/58737f9c-22bf-4789-b358-aa428b6f1a86/



Rent with pet $2,275.00

$1,137.50 refundable pet deposit required



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.



