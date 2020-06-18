All apartments in Manhattan
1633 Fishermans Ln.
1633 Fishermans Ln.

1633 Fisherman's Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1633 Fisherman's Lane, Manhattan, KS 66503

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4BR 4BA Custom Built Ranch~Pet Friendly! Available 6/1/20!!! - This beautiful 4 Bedroom 4 Bath with mother-in-law suite, ranch style home, well maintained, is located in the Daisy Meadow Subdivision at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. This home is custom built and a must see! There are TWO master bedrooms with private bathrooms boasting onyx double sink vanities. There is a large kitchen, laundry with hookups and a deck. Established Landscape. Pet Friendly!
Call 785-539-2300 today for a showing.

https://mls.ricohtours.com/58737f9c-22bf-4789-b358-aa428b6f1a86/

Rent with pet $2,275.00
$1,137.50 refundable pet deposit required

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.

(RLNE2407974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Fishermans Ln. have any available units?
1633 Fishermans Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Fishermans Ln. have?
Some of 1633 Fishermans Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Fishermans Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Fishermans Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Fishermans Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 Fishermans Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1633 Fishermans Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Fishermans Ln. does offer parking.
Does 1633 Fishermans Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Fishermans Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Fishermans Ln. have a pool?
No, 1633 Fishermans Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Fishermans Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1633 Fishermans Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Fishermans Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 Fishermans Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
