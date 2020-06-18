All apartments in Manhattan
1605 Cedar Crest Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1605 Cedar Crest Dr

1605 Cedar Crest Drive · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1605 Cedar Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503
Cedar Crest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1605 Cedar Crest Dr · Avail. Jul 6

$1,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
1605 Cedar Crest Dr Available 07/06/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary and Cico Park!! - Rent: $1,550
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Garage: 2 car with openers
Pets Allowed: Yes

Interior Amenities: West side home with great location for rent in a great location with a lot to offer! The living room features new laminate flooring, ceiling fan, and is open to the dining room. The dining room is spacious, and features ceramic tile flooring and access to the huge back deck through a sliding glass door. The kitchen has been remodeled, and includes wood cabinets, mosaic back splash, stainless fridge and stainless oven/stove, an eat-in area, ceiling fan, and ceramic tile flooring. The guest bath is currently under full remodel and will include custom tile tub surround, vanity with granite top, and a unique overhead light with multi functions including music. There are two guest rooms on the main floor, both of which are spacious. Also, the first of TWO master suites is located on the main floor, and features ceiling fan, dual closets, and full bath. The basement features a huge master suite, which may be used as a family room or a second master suite. Ceramic tile flooring throughout the space, huge walk-in closet, large dual vanity, and custom tiled shower with dual shower heads. The washer/dryer hookups are located in the oversized two car garage. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, hallways, baths, and entire basement. Carpeted stairway, guest rooms, and main floor master. Laminate in living room.

Exterior Amenities: Located one block from Cico Park, Riley County Fairgrounds, and only a few blocks from Amanda Arnold Elementary. Fenced in back yard. Large covered deck on back of home. Storage shed in back yard. Two car attached garage with openers.

Other: Pets Allowed. Maximum of 2. Non-aggressive breeds only. $400 Refundable Pet Deposit required. No smoking inside home or in garage. This property has a hot tub outside that is not available to any residents or guests.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE3318458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Cedar Crest Dr have any available units?
1605 Cedar Crest Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Cedar Crest Dr have?
Some of 1605 Cedar Crest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Cedar Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Cedar Crest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Cedar Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Cedar Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Cedar Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Cedar Crest Dr does offer parking.
Does 1605 Cedar Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Cedar Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Cedar Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 1605 Cedar Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Cedar Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1605 Cedar Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Cedar Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Cedar Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
