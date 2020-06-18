Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

1605 Cedar Crest Dr Available 07/06/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary and Cico Park!! - Rent: $1,550

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Garage: 2 car with openers

Pets Allowed: Yes



Interior Amenities: West side home with great location for rent in a great location with a lot to offer! The living room features new laminate flooring, ceiling fan, and is open to the dining room. The dining room is spacious, and features ceramic tile flooring and access to the huge back deck through a sliding glass door. The kitchen has been remodeled, and includes wood cabinets, mosaic back splash, stainless fridge and stainless oven/stove, an eat-in area, ceiling fan, and ceramic tile flooring. The guest bath is currently under full remodel and will include custom tile tub surround, vanity with granite top, and a unique overhead light with multi functions including music. There are two guest rooms on the main floor, both of which are spacious. Also, the first of TWO master suites is located on the main floor, and features ceiling fan, dual closets, and full bath. The basement features a huge master suite, which may be used as a family room or a second master suite. Ceramic tile flooring throughout the space, huge walk-in closet, large dual vanity, and custom tiled shower with dual shower heads. The washer/dryer hookups are located in the oversized two car garage. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, hallways, baths, and entire basement. Carpeted stairway, guest rooms, and main floor master. Laminate in living room.



Exterior Amenities: Located one block from Cico Park, Riley County Fairgrounds, and only a few blocks from Amanda Arnold Elementary. Fenced in back yard. Large covered deck on back of home. Storage shed in back yard. Two car attached garage with openers.



Other: Pets Allowed. Maximum of 2. Non-aggressive breeds only. $400 Refundable Pet Deposit required. No smoking inside home or in garage. This property has a hot tub outside that is not available to any residents or guests.



