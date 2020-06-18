Amenities

1516 Campus Rd Available 08/08/20 3 Bedroom home within walking distance to KSU Campus! Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $1,150

Unit: Single family home

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Washer/Dryer Included

Pets Allowed: No



$200 off of first month's rent and $100 grocery gift card on move in.



Interior Amenities: Three bedroom home for rent located only a few blocks from KSU Campus. The living room features hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. There are two bedrooms located off the main hallway which feature generous space and hardwood floors. The guest bath is located between the two main bedrooms. The eat-in kitchen is large, and has recently undergone a full remodel. The kitchen features abundant counter space, cabinet space, and features hardwood flooring. Access to the screened in porch and back yard is off the kitchen as well. The provided Washer and Dryer are located directly off the kitchen. The third bedroom is large, and has undergone a recent remodel as well. The third bedroom also features a recently remodeled on suite bath with ceramic tile flooring, and separate outdoor access.



Exterior Amenities: LARGE Screened in Patio, great for entertaining! This home is located only a few blocks west of Denison Avenue, with excellent access to Kansas State University, and Bill Snyder Stadium. Off street parking in driveway directly in front of the home.



Other: No Pets Allowed. No smoking inside unit.



