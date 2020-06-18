All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 1516 Campus Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
1516 Campus Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1516 Campus Rd

1516 Campus Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1516 Campus Road, Manhattan, KS 66502

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1516 Campus Rd Available 08/08/20 3 Bedroom home within walking distance to KSU Campus! Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $1,150
Unit: Single family home
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Washer/Dryer Included
Pets Allowed: No

$200 off of first month's rent and $100 grocery gift card on move in.

Interior Amenities: Three bedroom home for rent located only a few blocks from KSU Campus. The living room features hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. There are two bedrooms located off the main hallway which feature generous space and hardwood floors. The guest bath is located between the two main bedrooms. The eat-in kitchen is large, and has recently undergone a full remodel. The kitchen features abundant counter space, cabinet space, and features hardwood flooring. Access to the screened in porch and back yard is off the kitchen as well. The provided Washer and Dryer are located directly off the kitchen. The third bedroom is large, and has undergone a recent remodel as well. The third bedroom also features a recently remodeled on suite bath with ceramic tile flooring, and separate outdoor access.

Exterior Amenities: LARGE Screened in Patio, great for entertaining! This home is located only a few blocks west of Denison Avenue, with excellent access to Kansas State University, and Bill Snyder Stadium. Off street parking in driveway directly in front of the home.

Other: No Pets Allowed. No smoking inside unit.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com.

(RLNE2050885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Campus Rd have any available units?
1516 Campus Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Campus Rd have?
Some of 1516 Campus Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Campus Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Campus Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Campus Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Campus Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Campus Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Campus Rd does offer parking.
Does 1516 Campus Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 Campus Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Campus Rd have a pool?
No, 1516 Campus Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Campus Rd have accessible units?
No, 1516 Campus Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Campus Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Campus Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology