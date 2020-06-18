All apartments in Manhattan
1305 Overlook Drive
1305 Overlook Drive

1305 Overlook Drive · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
Location

1305 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503
Overlook

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Overlook Drive · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath west side home, walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary! - Rent: $1,600
Bedrooms: 4, plus bonus room!
Baths: 3
Washer/Dryer: Included as an amenity
Garage: 2 car attached with openers
Pets Allowed: YES

Interior Amenities: Fantastic established neighborhood, only a few blocks from Amanda Arnold Elementary School! The living room features laminate flooring and decorative fireplace. The large, eat-in kitchen provides for plenty of space and features stainless steel appliances, attractive backsplash, and laminate flooring. There are two guest rooms on the main floor, both of which feature ceiling fans. The guest bath has been updated to include generous cabinet space new vanity, and custom tile. The master suite is spacious, with an updated master bath to include new vanity, lighting, and tile. The basement is perfect for entertaining, with a large family room which includes a decorative fireplace, wet bar, laminate flooring, and walk out access to the outdoor patio. There is a large bonus room directly off the family room. The fourth bedroom is also located in the basement, and features new carpet. A full bath is conveniently located next to the fourth bedroom, and has been updated to include abundant cabinet space and custom tile. The washer and dryer are located in the basement as well, within a large utility room, with plenty of storage opportunity. Laminate flooring throughout, carpet in all bedrooms and bonus room.

Exterior Amenities: Located on a corner lot adjacent to a cul-de-sac. Large 2 car attached garage with openers. Deck off of eat-in kitchen at back of home, patio outside of the walk-out basement. Irrigation system.

Other: Pets Allowed. Maximum of 2, non-aggressive breeds only. $400 Refundable Pet Deposit required. No smoking inside home or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com.

(RLNE3392348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Overlook Drive have any available units?
1305 Overlook Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Overlook Drive have?
Some of 1305 Overlook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Overlook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Overlook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Overlook Drive does offer parking.
Does 1305 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Overlook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Overlook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
