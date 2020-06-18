1305 Overlook Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 3 Bath west side home, walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary! - Rent: $1,600

Bedrooms: 4, plus bonus room!

Baths: 3

Washer/Dryer: Included as an amenity

Garage: 2 car attached with openers

Pets Allowed: YES



Interior Amenities: Fantastic established neighborhood, only a few blocks from Amanda Arnold Elementary School! The living room features laminate flooring and decorative fireplace. The large, eat-in kitchen provides for plenty of space and features stainless steel appliances, attractive backsplash, and laminate flooring. There are two guest rooms on the main floor, both of which feature ceiling fans. The guest bath has been updated to include generous cabinet space new vanity, and custom tile. The master suite is spacious, with an updated master bath to include new vanity, lighting, and tile. The basement is perfect for entertaining, with a large family room which includes a decorative fireplace, wet bar, laminate flooring, and walk out access to the outdoor patio. There is a large bonus room directly off the family room. The fourth bedroom is also located in the basement, and features new carpet. A full bath is conveniently located next to the fourth bedroom, and has been updated to include abundant cabinet space and custom tile. The washer and dryer are located in the basement as well, within a large utility room, with plenty of storage opportunity. Laminate flooring throughout, carpet in all bedrooms and bonus room.



Exterior Amenities: Located on a corner lot adjacent to a cul-de-sac. Large 2 car attached garage with openers. Deck off of eat-in kitchen at back of home, patio outside of the walk-out basement. Irrigation system.



Other: Pets Allowed. Maximum of 2, non-aggressive breeds only. $400 Refundable Pet Deposit required. No smoking inside home or in garage.



