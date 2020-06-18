Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

121 N 17th St. Main floor Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 bath close to KSU and Aggieville. Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $900.00

(Gas, water/sewer, Trash, & yard care included in rent price)

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1

Unit located on the main floor

Updated Central Air Installed

Pets allowed: NO



Interior Amenities: This 2 bedroom 1 bath main floor unit available for rent is located in central Manhattan, approx. 2 blocks from Kansas State University, and very close to Aggieville. Both bedrooms feature large storage/closet areas. The bathroom features updated counter tops and a beautiful tile back splash in the shower. The kitchen features updated counter tops and cabinets. Kitchen includes fridge and oven/stove. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. Almost new central air installed. Hardwood flooring throughout house. Washer/Dryer located in commons area of the basement.



Exterior Amenities: Located near Aggieville, Kansas State University.



Others: No pets allowed. No smoking inside the unit.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



(RLNE2018926)