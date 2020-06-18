All apartments in Manhattan
121 N 17th St. Main floor

121 North 17th Street · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 North 17th Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
Humboldt West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 N 17th St. Main floor · Avail. Aug 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
121 N 17th St. Main floor Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 bath close to KSU and Aggieville. Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $900.00
(Gas, water/sewer, Trash, & yard care included in rent price)
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1
Unit located on the main floor
Updated Central Air Installed
Pets allowed: NO

Interior Amenities: This 2 bedroom 1 bath main floor unit available for rent is located in central Manhattan, approx. 2 blocks from Kansas State University, and very close to Aggieville. Both bedrooms feature large storage/closet areas. The bathroom features updated counter tops and a beautiful tile back splash in the shower. The kitchen features updated counter tops and cabinets. Kitchen includes fridge and oven/stove. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. Almost new central air installed. Hardwood flooring throughout house. Washer/Dryer located in commons area of the basement.

Exterior Amenities: Located near Aggieville, Kansas State University.

Others: No pets allowed. No smoking inside the unit.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE2018926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 N 17th St. Main floor have any available units?
121 N 17th St. Main floor has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 N 17th St. Main floor have?
Some of 121 N 17th St. Main floor's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 N 17th St. Main floor currently offering any rent specials?
121 N 17th St. Main floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 N 17th St. Main floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 N 17th St. Main floor is pet friendly.
Does 121 N 17th St. Main floor offer parking?
No, 121 N 17th St. Main floor does not offer parking.
Does 121 N 17th St. Main floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 N 17th St. Main floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 N 17th St. Main floor have a pool?
No, 121 N 17th St. Main floor does not have a pool.
Does 121 N 17th St. Main floor have accessible units?
No, 121 N 17th St. Main floor does not have accessible units.
Does 121 N 17th St. Main floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 N 17th St. Main floor does not have units with dishwashers.
