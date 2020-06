Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

One block from KSU and Aggieville - 4 bed 2 bath ONE BLOCK AWAY from KSU and AGGIEVILLE! Features Custom Wood Cabinetry and extra storage space. Washer and Dryer in unit, off street parking. Owner takes care of yard and trash, you pay water, gas and electric. Please call to request a showing at 785-587-4100 and please visit our website www.aggietown.net to see our other available properties.



(RLNE1894747)