All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 1200 Christy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
1200 Christy Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1200 Christy Drive

1200 Christy Drive · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1200 Christy Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1200 Christy Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1200 Christy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath end unit townhome on West Side! - Rent: $1,250
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Washer/Dryer hook ups
1 Car attached garage
Pets allowed!

Interior Amenities: West side town home, with excellent access to Ft. Riley and Manhattan for rent. Open concept living area, with large living room featuring sliding glass door leading out to back deck. The kitchen has been updated to include stainless appliances and ceramic tile flooring. A large bar overlooks the open living room. The master suite is located on the main floor, and features ceiling fan, dual closets, and an updated bath with ceramic tile and granite vanity top. On the second floor two large guest rooms provide generous space, and both feature large closets and ceiling fans. A spacious guest bath is also located on the second floor. A large laundry room, with washer/dryer hook ups and generous space provides for great storage opportunities. Ceramic tile in kitchen, both baths, and foyer. Carpet in living room and all three bedrooms. One car attached garage with opener.

Exterior Amenities: Great location on Manhattan's West Side in a fabulous neighborhood. HOA covers all lawn maintenance, mowing, and trash service! Corner unit with mature trees and beautiful landscaping. Close to Ft. Riley, located just off Scenic Drive.

Other: Pets allowed. Maximum of 2 pets allowed, no aggressive breeds. $300 Refundable pet deposit required. No smoking inside home or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE4459768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Christy Drive have any available units?
1200 Christy Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Christy Drive have?
Some of 1200 Christy Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Christy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Christy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Christy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Christy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Christy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Christy Drive does offer parking.
Does 1200 Christy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Christy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Christy Drive have a pool?
No, 1200 Christy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Christy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Christy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Christy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Christy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1200 Christy Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity