1200 Christy Drive Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath end unit townhome on West Side! - Rent: $1,250

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Washer/Dryer hook ups

1 Car attached garage

Pets allowed!



Interior Amenities: West side town home, with excellent access to Ft. Riley and Manhattan for rent. Open concept living area, with large living room featuring sliding glass door leading out to back deck. The kitchen has been updated to include stainless appliances and ceramic tile flooring. A large bar overlooks the open living room. The master suite is located on the main floor, and features ceiling fan, dual closets, and an updated bath with ceramic tile and granite vanity top. On the second floor two large guest rooms provide generous space, and both feature large closets and ceiling fans. A spacious guest bath is also located on the second floor. A large laundry room, with washer/dryer hook ups and generous space provides for great storage opportunities. Ceramic tile in kitchen, both baths, and foyer. Carpet in living room and all three bedrooms. One car attached garage with opener.



Exterior Amenities: Great location on Manhattan's West Side in a fabulous neighborhood. HOA covers all lawn maintenance, mowing, and trash service! Corner unit with mature trees and beautiful landscaping. Close to Ft. Riley, located just off Scenic Drive.



Other: Pets allowed. Maximum of 2 pets allowed, no aggressive breeds. $300 Refundable pet deposit required. No smoking inside home or in garage.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



