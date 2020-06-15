All apartments in Manhattan
1101 Pioneer Lane

1101 Pioneer Lane · (785) 370-0162
Location

1101 Pioneer Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502
Country Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 Pioneer Lane · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large, beautiful multi-level home located near campus and Aggieville - This large, updated home showcases 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, large walk-in closets and beautiful wood floors throughout. With high-end finishes, large and spacious living, custom cabinets and great location, this property is a wonderful showcase and could be your next home! Other features include:

- Top of the line kitchen appliances
- Granite Counter-tops
- Custom Cabinetry
- Spacious Rooms
- Large 2 Car Garage
- Large Working Space in Garage
- Fenced in backyard
- Updated bathrooms
- Corner lot
- Fully finished basement
- Walk-out basement
-Washer and Dryer on site

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal.

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your next home.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5589219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Pioneer Lane have any available units?
1101 Pioneer Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Pioneer Lane have?
Some of 1101 Pioneer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Pioneer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Pioneer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Pioneer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Pioneer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Pioneer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Pioneer Lane does offer parking.
Does 1101 Pioneer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Pioneer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Pioneer Lane have a pool?
No, 1101 Pioneer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Pioneer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1101 Pioneer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Pioneer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Pioneer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
