1101 Pioneer Lane

Large, beautiful multi-level home located near campus and Aggieville - This large, updated home showcases 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, large walk-in closets and beautiful wood floors throughout. With high-end finishes, large and spacious living, custom cabinets and great location, this property is a wonderful showcase and could be your next home! Other features include:



- Top of the line kitchen appliances

- Granite Counter-tops

- Custom Cabinetry

- Spacious Rooms

- Large 2 Car Garage

- Large Working Space in Garage

- Fenced in backyard

- Updated bathrooms

- Corner lot

- Fully finished basement

- Walk-out basement

-Washer and Dryer on site



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal.



TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.



We look forward to helping you find your next home.



Equal Housing Opportunity



