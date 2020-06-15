1101 Pioneer Lane

Amenities
Large, beautiful multi-level home located near campus and Aggieville - This large, updated home showcases 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, large walk-in closets and beautiful wood floors throughout. With high-end finishes, large and spacious living, custom cabinets and great location, this property is a wonderful showcase and could be your next home! Other features include:
- Top of the line kitchen appliances
- Granite Counter-tops
- Custom Cabinetry
- Spacious Rooms
- Large 2 Car Garage
- Large Working Space in Garage
- Fenced in backyard
- Updated bathrooms
- Corner lot
- Fully finished basement
- Walk-out basement
-Washer and Dryer on site
Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including lawn care and snow removal.
