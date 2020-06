Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

The home is in an amazingly centralized location close to KSU Campus, Aggieville, Downtown and the City Park. A true amenity for jogging and recreation.

Main Floor - 1 Bedroom Suite / 1 Bath

Second Floor - 4 Bedrooms / 1 Bath

ALL Utilities Included - High Speed Internet and Cable

Washer and dryer available in unit.

Parking is available off-street in the back and a 2-story deck offers ample areas for relaxing and grilling/eating outside.

Offered furnished.



NO SMOKING & NO PETS!



Convenient online rent payment processing and maintenance requests through the tenant portal



Will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes.