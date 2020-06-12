1009 Michael Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!! UPDATED 4 Bed/2 Bath Mid-Century Modern home on West Side! Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $1,595

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

Washer/Dryer Included

1 Car Garage

Pets allowed: Yes



Interior Amenities: Single family updated home for rent located on west side of Manhattan close to schools and shopping. Living room is very spacious, and features a large windows allowing for natural light. Living room features all new paint and updated light fixtures. Hardwood floors have been refurbished. The kitchen features all major appliances, refurbished hardwood flooring and generous cabinet space. There is a large dining area to the left of the kitchen behind the living room. Bedrooms are large and feature good-size closets with many windows. The bathrooms feature refurbished and updated showers and sinks. Downstairs features luxury vinyl tile. Washer & Dryer included in the property.



Exterior Amenities: Located only a few blocks from Westloop Shopping Center and down the road from Lee Elementary. One Car Garage with opener. Backyard access through brand new patio door in basement. Patio on basement level. Entrance to driveway via Michael Rd. and Anderson Avenue.



Other: Pets allowed, non-aggressive dog breeds only. $400 refundable pet deposit. Max of 2 pets. Owner would negotiate fencing the yard for pets. No smoking inside or in garage.



Disclaimer: If a lease is signed and the resident(s) actively attend K-State and in-person classes are no longer in session, the lease can be terminated without penalty.



