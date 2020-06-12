All apartments in Manhattan
1009 Michael Road

1009 Michael Road · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1009 Michael Road, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1009 Michael Road · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!! UPDATED 4 Bed/2 Bath Mid-Century Modern home on West Side! Virtual Showings Available! - Rent: $1,595
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Washer/Dryer Included
1 Car Garage
Pets allowed: Yes

Interior Amenities: Single family updated home for rent located on west side of Manhattan close to schools and shopping. Living room is very spacious, and features a large windows allowing for natural light. Living room features all new paint and updated light fixtures. Hardwood floors have been refurbished. The kitchen features all major appliances, refurbished hardwood flooring and generous cabinet space. There is a large dining area to the left of the kitchen behind the living room. Bedrooms are large and feature good-size closets with many windows. The bathrooms feature refurbished and updated showers and sinks. Downstairs features luxury vinyl tile. Washer & Dryer included in the property.

Exterior Amenities: Located only a few blocks from Westloop Shopping Center and down the road from Lee Elementary. One Car Garage with opener. Backyard access through brand new patio door in basement. Patio on basement level. Entrance to driveway via Michael Rd. and Anderson Avenue.

Other: Pets allowed, non-aggressive dog breeds only. $400 refundable pet deposit. Max of 2 pets. Owner would negotiate fencing the yard for pets. No smoking inside or in garage.

Disclaimer: If a lease is signed and the resident(s) actively attend K-State and in-person classes are no longer in session, the lease can be terminated without penalty.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE2792998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

