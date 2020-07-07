806 Ottawa

Amenities

1 Bed, 1 Bath House - Newly renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house with new flooring, new carpet, freshly painted. Eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Bonus room could be used as a pantry or office. No Pets, No Smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913-705-0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



No Pets Allowed



