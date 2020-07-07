All apartments in Leavenworth
806 Ottawa

806 Ottawa Street
Location

806 Ottawa Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 Bed, 1 Bath House - Newly renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house with new flooring, new carpet, freshly painted. Eat-in kitchen. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Bonus room could be used as a pantry or office. No Pets, No Smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913-705-0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Ottawa have any available units?
806 Ottawa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 806 Ottawa currently offering any rent specials?
806 Ottawa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Ottawa pet-friendly?
No, 806 Ottawa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 806 Ottawa offer parking?
No, 806 Ottawa does not offer parking.
Does 806 Ottawa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Ottawa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Ottawa have a pool?
No, 806 Ottawa does not have a pool.
Does 806 Ottawa have accessible units?
No, 806 Ottawa does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Ottawa have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Ottawa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Ottawa have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Ottawa does not have units with air conditioning.

