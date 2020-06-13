17 Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS with balcony
"I met a man in a diner outside of Hays. He said marriage brought him there; / it was divorce that made him stay. / I drove straight through to Junction City. / I thought I'd call you in Topeka, but I didn't want the pity." --"Kansas City," Melissa Etheridge
Call it fate. Call it an accident. But, had it not been for Kansas River's low water on that fateful day when the steamship Hartford was supposed to bring immigrants to another area, Junction City, Kansas, would not be as we know it. Thank goodness, history ran its course and brought forth a community that gave birth to a major league baseball Rookie of the Year (Bob Horner) and nurtured a U.S. president (Dwight Eisenhower). This city is still making history, and if you'd like to be part of it, finding an apartment for rent in Junction City should be chapter one in your book. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Junction City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.