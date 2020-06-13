Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Junction City, KS with balcony

Verified

1 of 22

89 Units Available
The Bluffs
1810 Caroline Ave, Junction City, KS
Studio
$614
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$645
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$754
1050 sqft
Prime location close to 170 and Highway 77 as well as nearby shopping and dining. Community features clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, zero-entry pool and spa. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1108 Oakview Drive
1108 Oakview Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1787 sqft
1108 Oakview Drive Available 07/21/20 1108 Oakview Dr - Beautiful three bedroom, three bath home with attached two car garage. Full basement with additional family room & extra storage space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet.

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
2710 Oakwood Dr.
2710 Oakwood Drive, Junction City, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2198 sqft
2710 Oakwood Dr. Available 08/01/20 2710 Oakwood Dr.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
534 W 3rd
534 West 3rd Street, Junction City, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1314 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1, 2020 - Property Id: 195286 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 car attached garage, family room, covered front porch. Basement for storage only Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
605 W. 8th
605 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1731 sqft
605 W. 8th Available 07/07/20 Must See! - This darling 2 story home will surprise you once inside. EVERYTHING has been updated! Beautiful flooring throughout the main level that features a master en-suite with full bath.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
511 N. Adams Apt 4
511 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
1 Bedroom
$595
Last Month FREE w/12 Month Lease! - DON'T FORGET TO ASK ABOUT THE INCENTIVE FOR A 1 YEAR LEASE ON THIS HOME! This centrally located, adorable apartment offers so much charm and coziness - you will be thrilled to call it HOME! Spacious living area

1 of 49

1 Unit Available
608 Chadwick Ct
608 Chadwick Court, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
608 Chadwick Ct Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home - This gorgeous very spacious home is now available for rent! The first impression of this home is front porch sitting with the wide open front porch and porch swing.

1 of 49

1 Unit Available
435 W. Chestnut St.
435 West Chestnut Street, Junction City, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3084 sqft
435 W. Chestnut St.

1 of 40

1 Unit Available
115 N Adams St
115 North Adams Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2376 sqft
Gorgeous Updated Home - This gorgeous home is incredibly charming, a true must see! The front porch is warm and inviting with plenty of sitting room, ideal for outdoor furniture.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1901 Thompson
1901 Thompson Drive, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
1901 Thompson Available 07/25/20 Great Fenced Backyard - Looking for a spacious home in a nice neighborhood & conviently located with easy access to Ft Riley? Look no further. This new to the rental market 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
502 W Vine
502 West Vine Street, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2040 sqft
502 W Vine Available 06/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Beautifully renovated large single family home. Including a finished basement, privacy fenced in yard, and oversized 1 car garage.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
817 W. 13th
817 W 13th St, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1466 sqft
817 W. 13th Available 05/01/20 Central Location - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is located in Central Junction City near Raethert Stadium. Inside you'll find updated flooring and fresh wall paint making this home move-in ready.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail
1626 Deb's Sunrise Trail, Junction City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2419 sqft
Available September 2018! This beautiful home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the Northwest side of Junction City. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 10 miles of Junction City

1 of 46

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
421 Clydesdale
421 Clydesdale Drive, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1808 sqft
421 Clydesdale Available 07/21/20 Huge Family Room! Spacious Patio & Fenced Backyard! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on hill in Ogden.

1 of 21

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
314 Palomino
314 Palomino Lane, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1288 sqft
Stand-Alone home with Character! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Ogden. Spacious living, dining and kitchen areas. Good sized bedrooms with spare bathroom and master suite with attached bathroom.

1 of 8

Stills Ranch
1 Unit Available
317 Palomino
317 Palomino Ln, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
317 Palomino Available 08/01/20 Updated Ogden Home Close to Ft.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
3710 Saddle Horn Trail
3710 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,059
1700 sqft
At River Trail Apartment Homes, we realize that quality amenities enhance the lives of our residents, which is why we are committed to delivering the features you desire most.
City Guide for Junction City, KS

"I met a man in a diner outside of Hays. He said marriage brought him there; / it was divorce that made him stay. / I drove straight through to Junction City. / I thought I'd call you in Topeka, but I didn't want the pity." --"Kansas City," Melissa Etheridge

Call it fate. Call it an accident. But, had it not been for Kansas River's low water on that fateful day when the steamship Hartford was supposed to bring immigrants to another area, Junction City, Kansas, would not be as we know it. Thank goodness, history ran its course and brought forth a community that gave birth to a major league baseball Rookie of the Year (Bob Horner) and nurtured a U.S. president (Dwight Eisenhower). This city is still making history, and if you'd like to be part of it, finding an apartment for rent in Junction City should be chapter one in your book. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Junction City, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Junction City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

