Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

817 W. 13th Available 05/01/20 Central Location - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is located in Central Junction City near Raethert Stadium. Inside you'll find updated flooring and fresh wall paint making this home move-in ready. A large, open living area and kitchen allow for ease in living. The patio doors open to the deep lot. Laundry hookups are located on the upper level near the bedrooms too.



A one car garage, and lawn care is provided.



Home is pet friendly for up to 2 approved pets and paid pet deposit.



Call a Mathis Lueker Property Manager today to schedule your private showing.



(RLNE4090486)