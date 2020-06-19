All apartments in Junction City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

70 Riley Manor Ct.

70 Riley Mnr · (785) 762-2451
Location

70 Riley Mnr, Junction City, KS 66441

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 70 Riley Manor Ct. · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modest Townhome - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities. The property has updated appliances, butcher block countertops, hardwood floors, and carpeted bedrooms! Rent is $600 a month, $600 security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. All persons over the age of 18 that will be living in the property must apply. Call NextHome Unlimited at 785-762-2451.

View this home 24/7, 365 days a year here! ---> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nCnncywWYRW

1 Dog or Cat allowed in the property. Additional animals must be approved before signing a lease

Property Utilities (Tenant Responsibility)
• Gas: Kansas Gas Services
• Electric: Evergy
• Water/Trash/Sewer: City of Junction City

Owner Approved Animals:
Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350

•Application fee: $35 per application.
•Each resident over the age of 18 years old must submit a separate rental application.
•Application fees are non-refundable.
•Applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
• For more details about our screening policies please visit: https://nexthomeunlimited.com/screening-policy

(RLNE5683201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

