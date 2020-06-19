70 Riley Manor Ct.

Amenities

Modest Townhome - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome in Junction City, available now! Close to Fort Riley, Downtown Junction City, and other shopping amenities. The property has updated appliances, butcher block countertops, hardwood floors, and carpeted bedrooms! Rent is $600 a month, $600 security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. All persons over the age of 18 that will be living in the property must apply. Call NextHome Unlimited at 785-762-2451.



View this home 24/7, 365 days a year here! ---> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nCnncywWYRW



1 Dog or Cat allowed in the property. Additional animals must be approved before signing a lease



Property Utilities (Tenant Responsibility)

• Gas: Kansas Gas Services

• Electric: Evergy

• Water/Trash/Sewer: City of Junction City



Owner Approved Animals:

Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350



•Application fee: $35 per application.

•Each resident over the age of 18 years old must submit a separate rental application.

•Application fees are non-refundable.

•Applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

• For more details about our screening policies please visit: https://nexthomeunlimited.com/screening-policy



