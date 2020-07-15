Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated extra storage

605 W. 8th Available 07/07/20 Must See! - This darling 2 story home will surprise you once inside. EVERYTHING has been updated! Beautiful flooring throughout the main level that features a master en-suite with full bath. Open living, kitchen and dining area with updated appliances and access to the back deck/yard. High ceilings add to the openness of the home as well. Lots of storage on the main level too with a pantry, coat and linen closets. The main floor laundry and 1/2 bath are additional features. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets. There is also a full bath upstairs. The unfinished basement can be used for additional storage as well. Don't Miss Out!



Call a Mathis Lueker Property Manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your private showing.



No Pets Allowed



