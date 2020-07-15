All apartments in Junction City
605 W. 8th
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

605 W. 8th

605 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 West 8th Street, Junction City, KS 66441

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
605 W. 8th Available 07/07/20 Must See! - This darling 2 story home will surprise you once inside. EVERYTHING has been updated! Beautiful flooring throughout the main level that features a master en-suite with full bath. Open living, kitchen and dining area with updated appliances and access to the back deck/yard. High ceilings add to the openness of the home as well. Lots of storage on the main level too with a pantry, coat and linen closets. The main floor laundry and 1/2 bath are additional features. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets. There is also a full bath upstairs. The unfinished basement can be used for additional storage as well. Don't Miss Out!

Call a Mathis Lueker Property Manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your private showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 W. 8th have any available units?
605 W. 8th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Junction City, KS.
Is 605 W. 8th currently offering any rent specials?
605 W. 8th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 W. 8th pet-friendly?
No, 605 W. 8th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Junction City.
Does 605 W. 8th offer parking?
No, 605 W. 8th does not offer parking.
Does 605 W. 8th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 W. 8th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 W. 8th have a pool?
No, 605 W. 8th does not have a pool.
Does 605 W. 8th have accessible units?
No, 605 W. 8th does not have accessible units.
Does 605 W. 8th have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 W. 8th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 W. 8th have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 W. 8th does not have units with air conditioning.
