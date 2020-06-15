Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available August 2018!



This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office. The upstairs boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a living room, a family room with a wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room. The laundry/mud room is conveniently located off of the kitchen and attached two car garage. Relax in the sunroom located in the peaceful back yard. This home is in a great neighborhood and has many nice updates. Pet friendly upon approval and with pet fee. This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office. The upstairs boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a living room, a family room with a wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room. The laundry/mud room is conveniently located off of the kitchen and attached two car garage. Relax in the sunroom located in the peaceful back yard. This home is in a great neighborhood and has many nice updates. Pet friendly upon approval and with pet fee. Call 785-727-7287 or visit www.jckshomerentals.com to schedule a showing!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/514-countryside ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.