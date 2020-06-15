514 Countryside

Amenities
Available August 2018!
This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office. The upstairs boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a living room, a family room with a wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room. The laundry/mud room is conveniently located off of the kitchen and attached two car garage. Relax in the sunroom located in the peaceful back yard. This home is in a great neighborhood and has many nice updates. Pet friendly upon approval and with pet fee. Call 785-727-7287 or visit www.jckshomerentals.com to schedule a showing!
