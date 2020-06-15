All apartments in Junction City
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:27 PM

514 Countryside

514 Countryside Road · (785) 727-7287
Location

514 Countryside Road, Junction City, KS 66441

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3548 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available August 2018!

This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office. The upstairs boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a living room, a family room with a wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room. The laundry/mud room is conveniently located off of the kitchen and attached two car garage. Relax in the sunroom located in the peaceful back yard. This home is in a great neighborhood and has many nice updates. Pet friendly upon approval and with pet fee. This spacious ranch style home offers just under 3500 sq. feet with 3 Bedrooms upstairs and a non-conforming bedroom in the basement, plus a large family/recreation area with a bar and office. The upstairs boasts beautiful hardwood floors, a living room, a family room with a wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room. The laundry/mud room is conveniently located off of the kitchen and attached two car garage. Relax in the sunroom located in the peaceful back yard. This home is in a great neighborhood and has many nice updates. Pet friendly upon approval and with pet fee. Call 785-727-7287 or visit www.jckshomerentals.com to schedule a showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/514-countryside ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Countryside have any available units?
514 Countryside has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 Countryside have?
Some of 514 Countryside's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Countryside currently offering any rent specials?
514 Countryside isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Countryside pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Countryside is pet friendly.
Does 514 Countryside offer parking?
Yes, 514 Countryside does offer parking.
Does 514 Countryside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Countryside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Countryside have a pool?
No, 514 Countryside does not have a pool.
Does 514 Countryside have accessible units?
No, 514 Countryside does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Countryside have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Countryside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Countryside have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Countryside does not have units with air conditioning.
