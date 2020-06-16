Amenities

2743 Anderson Available 07/13/20 Available July 13! - AVAILABLE: July 13

Rent: $1,200

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

Washer/Dryer Hookups

2 Car Garage

Pets Allowed: YES



Interior Amenities: Updated single family property built in 2007 for rent!! This home is located on the west side of Junction City only a 10 minute drive to Ft. Riley. Kitchen includes all appliances, and features plenty of cabinets for excellent storage space in addition to lots of counter space. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The guest bathroom is located in the main hallway and features a tub and shower. Master bathroom features a dual sink vanity and big mirror. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. Linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms.



Exterior Amenities: Located only 2 blocks from grade school and 2 miles from the middle school. Slab patio off of living room. Fencing secludes the patio.



Other: No smoking inside or in garage. Pets allowed. ($300 refundable pet deposit). Non-Aggressive dog breeds only.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format:APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from or . For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com or www.rentadvanced.com.



