Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2743 Anderson

2743 Anderson Drive · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2743 Anderson Drive, Junction City, KS 66441

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2743 Anderson · Avail. Jul 13

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2743 Anderson Available 07/13/20 Available July 13! - AVAILABLE: July 13
Rent: $1,200
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Washer/Dryer Hookups
2 Car Garage
Pets Allowed: YES

Interior Amenities: Updated single family property built in 2007 for rent!! This home is located on the west side of Junction City only a 10 minute drive to Ft. Riley. Kitchen includes all appliances, and features plenty of cabinets for excellent storage space in addition to lots of counter space. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The guest bathroom is located in the main hallway and features a tub and shower. Master bathroom features a dual sink vanity and big mirror. Carpet in living room and bedrooms. Linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms.

Exterior Amenities: Located only 2 blocks from grade school and 2 miles from the middle school. Slab patio off of living room. Fencing secludes the patio.

Other: No smoking inside or in garage. Pets allowed. ($300 refundable pet deposit). Non-Aggressive dog breeds only.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format:APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from or . For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com or www.rentadvanced.com.

(RLNE5855800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2743 Anderson have any available units?
2743 Anderson has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2743 Anderson have?
Some of 2743 Anderson's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2743 Anderson currently offering any rent specials?
2743 Anderson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 Anderson pet-friendly?
Yes, 2743 Anderson is pet friendly.
Does 2743 Anderson offer parking?
Yes, 2743 Anderson does offer parking.
Does 2743 Anderson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2743 Anderson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 Anderson have a pool?
No, 2743 Anderson does not have a pool.
Does 2743 Anderson have accessible units?
No, 2743 Anderson does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 Anderson have units with dishwashers?
No, 2743 Anderson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2743 Anderson have units with air conditioning?
No, 2743 Anderson does not have units with air conditioning.
