Last updated August 17 2019 at 9:59 AM

2604 Valentine

2604 Valentine Lane · (785) 223-5505
Location

2604 Valentine Lane, Junction City, KS 66441

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2604 Valentine · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Serene Location - With warm weather just around the corner you don't want to miss out on this neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful pond, walking trails, and playground!

This beautiful property is located in the Olivia Farms Area on the North side of Junction City. It has 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, and an Over-sized 2 car garage. The Kitchen features granite counter-tops and updated Stainless Steel Appliances.

Property is pet friendly with appropriate refundable pet deposit.

Please call a Mathis Lueker Property manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your viewing.

Visit www.jcksrentals.com to view all of our homes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

