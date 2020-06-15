2604 Valentine

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel playground

Serene Location - With warm weather just around the corner you don't want to miss out on this neighborhood! Enjoy the beautiful pond, walking trails, and playground!



This beautiful property is located in the Olivia Farms Area on the North side of Junction City. It has 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, and an Over-sized 2 car garage. The Kitchen features granite counter-tops and updated Stainless Steel Appliances.



Property is pet friendly with appropriate refundable pet deposit.



Please call a Mathis Lueker Property manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your viewing.



Visit www.jcksrentals.com to view all of our homes!



(RLNE3194067)